Interglobe Aviation Q3 Results 2025:Interglobe Aviation declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 13.67% year-on-year, despite a profit decrease of 18.32% year-on-year. The profit stood at ₹2448.8 crore with revenue reaching ₹22110.7 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a significant growth of 30.3%, while profit surged by an impressive 348.18%. However, the company faced rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 3.75% quarter-on-quarter and 13.42% year-on-year.

Interglobe Aviation Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated remarkable growth, up by 2143.33% quarter-on-quarter and 24.75% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹63.3, reflecting a decrease of 18.41% year-on-year.

Interglobe Aviation has delivered a return of 0.56% in the last week, but reported declines of -6.71% over the past six months and -9.21% year-to-date.

Currently, Interglobe Aviation has a market capitalization of ₹159771.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5035 and a low of ₹2847.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 20 analysts covering the company, opinions vary with 1 analyst rating it as a Strong Sell, 3 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 9 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at a Buy.

Interglobe Aviation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22110.7 16969.6 +30.3% 19452.15 +13.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1918.7 1849.4 +3.75% 1691.61 +13.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 2225.5 2087.5 +6.61% 1665.72 +33.61% Total Operating Expense 17701.2 17185.4 +3% 15917.59 +11.21% Operating Income 4409.5 -215.8 +2143.33% 3534.56 +24.75% Net Income Before Taxes 2527.1 -907.1 +378.59% 2998.51 -15.72% Net Income 2448.8 -986.7 +348.18% 2998.12 -18.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 63.3 -25.55 +347.75% 77.58 -18.41%