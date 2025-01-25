Interglobe Aviation Q3 Results 2025:Interglobe Aviation declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 13.67% year-on-year, despite a profit decrease of 18.32% year-on-year. The profit stood at ₹2448.8 crore with revenue reaching ₹22110.7 crore.
Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a significant growth of 30.3%, while profit surged by an impressive 348.18%. However, the company faced rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 3.75% quarter-on-quarter and 13.42% year-on-year.
The operating income demonstrated remarkable growth, up by 2143.33% quarter-on-quarter and 24.75% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹63.3, reflecting a decrease of 18.41% year-on-year.
Interglobe Aviation has delivered a return of 0.56% in the last week, but reported declines of -6.71% over the past six months and -9.21% year-to-date.
Currently, Interglobe Aviation has a market capitalization of ₹159771.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹5035 and a low of ₹2847.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 20 analysts covering the company, opinions vary with 1 analyst rating it as a Strong Sell, 3 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 9 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at a Buy.
Interglobe Aviation Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22110.7
|16969.6
|+30.3%
|19452.15
|+13.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1918.7
|1849.4
|+3.75%
|1691.61
|+13.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2225.5
|2087.5
|+6.61%
|1665.72
|+33.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|17701.2
|17185.4
|+3%
|15917.59
|+11.21%
|Operating Income
|4409.5
|-215.8
|+2143.33%
|3534.56
|+24.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2527.1
|-907.1
|+378.59%
|2998.51
|-15.72%
|Net Income
|2448.8
|-986.7
|+348.18%
|2998.12
|-18.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|63.3
|-25.55
|+347.75%
|77.58
|-18.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.