Interglobe Aviation Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 18.32% YOY, profit at ₹2448.8 crore and revenue at ₹22110.7 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Interglobe Aviation Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Interglobe Aviation Q3 Results 2025:Interglobe Aviation declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 13.67% year-on-year, despite a profit decrease of 18.32% year-on-year. The profit stood at 2448.8 crore with revenue reaching 22110.7 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a significant growth of 30.3%, while profit surged by an impressive 348.18%. However, the company faced rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 3.75% quarter-on-quarter and 13.42% year-on-year.

Interglobe Aviation Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated remarkable growth, up by 2143.33% quarter-on-quarter and 24.75% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 63.3, reflecting a decrease of 18.41% year-on-year.

Interglobe Aviation has delivered a return of 0.56% in the last week, but reported declines of -6.71% over the past six months and -9.21% year-to-date.

Currently, Interglobe Aviation has a market capitalization of 159771.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 5035 and a low of 2847.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 20 analysts covering the company, opinions vary with 1 analyst rating it as a Strong Sell, 3 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 9 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation stands at a Buy.

Interglobe Aviation Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22110.716969.6+30.3%19452.15+13.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1918.71849.4+3.75%1691.61+13.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization2225.52087.5+6.61%1665.72+33.61%
Total Operating Expense17701.217185.4+3%15917.59+11.21%
Operating Income4409.5-215.8+2143.33%3534.56+24.75%
Net Income Before Taxes2527.1-907.1+378.59%2998.51-15.72%
Net Income2448.8-986.7+348.18%2998.12-18.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS63.3-25.55+347.75%77.58-18.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
