International Conveyors Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 125.87% YOY

International Conveyors Q1 Results Live : International Conveyors declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant contrast between their revenue and profit performances. The company reported a topline decrease of 5.32% year-on-year (YoY), while profit surged by an impressive 125.87% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 55.59%, and the profit saw a remarkable increase of 425.04%. Such substantial quarterly growth highlights the company's ability to enhance profitability despite a downturn in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend, declining by 5.05% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increasing by 22.34% YoY. This suggests that while the company managed to reduce some operational costs in the short term, these expenses have risen compared to the same period last year.

Operating income witnessed a significant rise of 231.01% QoQ but experienced a drop of 6.1% YoY. This indicates that the company has managed to improve its operational efficiency in the recent quarter, although it still faces challenges compared to the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹5.03, reflecting a 127.6% increase YoY. This surge in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing the company's improved profitability.

Despite these positive developments in profitability, International Conveyors has delivered a -1.78% return over the last week, a -16.92% return in the last 6 months, and a -13.5% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest that the stock has faced challenges in the market despite the improved financial performance.

Currently, International Conveyors has a market capitalization of ₹499.17 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹124.75 and ₹69.5, respectively, indicating the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.

International Conveyors Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.39 25.96 +55.59% 42.66 -5.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.64 5.94 -5.05% 4.61 +22.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.43 0.51 -15.69% 0.47 -8.51% Total Operating Expense 35.16 24.38 +44.22% 37.09 -5.2% Operating Income 5.23 1.58 +231.01% 5.57 -6.1% Net Income Before Taxes 44.86 7.65 +486.41% 17.73 +153.02% Net Income 31.87 6.07 +425.04% 14.11 +125.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.03 0.96 +423.96% 2.21 +127.6%