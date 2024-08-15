International Conveyors Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 125.87% YOY

International Conveyors Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 5.32% YoY & profit increased by 125.87% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
International Conveyors Q1 Results Live
International Conveyors Q1 Results Live

International Conveyors Q1 Results Live : International Conveyors declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant contrast between their revenue and profit performances. The company reported a topline decrease of 5.32% year-on-year (YoY), while profit surged by an impressive 125.87% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, the company's revenue grew by 55.59%, and the profit saw a remarkable increase of 425.04%. Such substantial quarterly growth highlights the company's ability to enhance profitability despite a downturn in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend, declining by 5.05% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but increasing by 22.34% YoY. This suggests that while the company managed to reduce some operational costs in the short term, these expenses have risen compared to the same period last year.

Operating income witnessed a significant rise of 231.01% QoQ but experienced a drop of 6.1% YoY. This indicates that the company has managed to improve its operational efficiency in the recent quarter, although it still faces challenges compared to the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 5.03, reflecting a 127.6% increase YoY. This surge in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing the company's improved profitability.

Despite these positive developments in profitability, International Conveyors has delivered a -1.78% return over the last week, a -16.92% return in the last 6 months, and a -13.5% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest that the stock has faced challenges in the market despite the improved financial performance.

Currently, International Conveyors has a market capitalization of 499.17 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 124.75 and 69.5, respectively, indicating the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.

International Conveyors Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40.3925.96+55.59%42.66-5.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.645.94-5.05%4.61+22.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.430.51-15.69%0.47-8.51%
Total Operating Expense35.1624.38+44.22%37.09-5.2%
Operating Income5.231.58+231.01%5.57-6.1%
Net Income Before Taxes44.867.65+486.41%17.73+153.02%
Net Income31.876.07+425.04%14.11+125.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.030.96+423.96%2.21+127.6%
FAQs
₹31.87Cr
₹40.39Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:02 PM IST
