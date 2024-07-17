International Travel House Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.47% YOY

Revenue increased by 7.33% YoY & profit increased by 15.47% YoY

First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
International Travel House Q1 Results Live : International Travel House announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showing a 7.33% increase in revenue and a 15.47% increase in profit year-over-year.

While revenue declined by 4.96% compared to the previous quarter, profit saw a 9.51% increase.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 8.12% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 14.73% year-over-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 12.33% compared to the previous quarter and 5.58% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 8.39, marking a 15.41% increase year-over-year.

In terms of returns, International Travel House delivered 6.84% in the last week, 8.3% in the last 6 months, and 41.55% year-to-date.

The company currently has a market capitalization of 528.64 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 781 and 299.1 respectively.

International Travel House Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55.7558.66-4.96%51.94+7.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.5912.62-8.12%10.1+14.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.871.87+0.13%1.77+5.39%
Total Operating Expense48.0651.81-7.24%44.66+7.62%
Operating Income7.696.85+12.33%7.28+5.58%
Net Income Before Taxes9.038.32+8.58%7.88+14.58%
Net Income6.716.13+9.51%5.81+15.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.397.67+9.39%7.27+15.41%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.71Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55.75Cr
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
