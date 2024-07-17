International Travel House Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.47% YOY

International Travel House Q1 Results Live : International Travel House announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showing a 7.33% increase in revenue and a 15.47% increase in profit year-over-year.

While revenue declined by 4.96% compared to the previous quarter, profit saw a 9.51% increase.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 8.12% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 14.73% year-over-year.

Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 12.33% compared to the previous quarter and 5.58% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.39, marking a 15.41% increase year-over-year.

In terms of returns, International Travel House delivered 6.84% in the last week, 8.3% in the last 6 months, and 41.55% year-to-date.

The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹528.64 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹781 and ₹299.1 respectively.

International Travel House Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55.75 58.66 -4.96% 51.94 +7.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.59 12.62 -8.12% 10.1 +14.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.87 1.87 +0.13% 1.77 +5.39% Total Operating Expense 48.06 51.81 -7.24% 44.66 +7.62% Operating Income 7.69 6.85 +12.33% 7.28 +5.58% Net Income Before Taxes 9.03 8.32 +8.58% 7.88 +14.58% Net Income 6.71 6.13 +9.51% 5.81 +15.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.39 7.67 +9.39% 7.27 +15.41%