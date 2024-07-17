International Travel House Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.47% YOY

International Travel House Q1 Results Live : International Travel House announced their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, showing a 7.33% increase in revenue and a 15.47% increase in profit year-over-year.
While revenue declined by 4.96% compared to the previous quarter, profit saw a 9.51% increase.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 8.12% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 14.73% year-over-year.
Operating income also showed positive growth, up by 12.33% compared to the previous quarter and 5.58% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.39, marking a 15.41% increase year-over-year.
In terms of returns, International Travel House delivered 6.84% in the last week, 8.3% in the last 6 months, and 41.55% year-to-date.
The company currently has a market capitalization of ₹528.64 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹781 and ₹299.1 respectively.
International Travel House Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55.75
|58.66
|-4.96%
|51.94
|+7.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.59
|12.62
|-8.12%
|10.1
|+14.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.87
|1.87
|+0.13%
|1.77
|+5.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|48.06
|51.81
|-7.24%
|44.66
|+7.62%
|Operating Income
|7.69
|6.85
|+12.33%
|7.28
|+5.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.03
|8.32
|+8.58%
|7.88
|+14.58%
|Net Income
|6.71
|6.13
|+9.51%
|5.81
|+15.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.39
|7.67
|+9.39%
|7.27
|+15.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.71Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹55.75Cr
