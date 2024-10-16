International Travel House Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 31.99% YoY

International Travel House Q2 Results Live : International Travel House declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 14.93% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 31.99% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.31%, while profit saw a commendable rise of 10.72%. This steady growth indicates the company's effective strategies in navigating the competitive travel industry.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.32% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.38% YoY. This increase in expenses highlights the ongoing investment in business operations and customer service enhancements.

The operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 8.49% q-o-q and 23.37% YoY, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency and demand recovery in the travel sector.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.29, marking an impressive increase of 31.96% YoY, further underscoring the company's profitability and solid financial health.

In recent market performance, International Travel House has delivered a 14.09% return in the last week, 8.16% over the past six months, and an impressive 46.23% year-to-date return, demonstrating strong investor confidence.

Currently, International Travel House holds a market capitalization of ₹546.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹781 and a low of ₹365, reflecting its stable position in the market.

International Travel House Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 60.94 55.75 +9.31% 53.02 +14.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.56 11.59 +8.32% 10.88 +15.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.77 1.87 -5.05% 1.85 -4.3% Total Operating Expense 52.6 48.06 +9.44% 46.26 +13.69% Operating Income 8.34 7.69 +8.49% 6.76 +23.37% Net Income Before Taxes 9.92 9.03 +9.83% 7.59 +30.78% Net Income 7.43 6.71 +10.72% 5.63 +31.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.29 8.39 +10.73% 7.04 +31.96%