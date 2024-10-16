Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  International Travel House Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 31.99% YoY

International Travel House Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 31.99% YoY

Livemint

International Travel House Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.93% YoY & profit increased by 31.99% YoY

International Travel House Q2 Results Live

International Travel House Q2 Results Live : International Travel House declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 14.93% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 31.99% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.31%, while profit saw a commendable rise of 10.72%. This steady growth indicates the company's effective strategies in navigating the competitive travel industry.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.32% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.38% YoY. This increase in expenses highlights the ongoing investment in business operations and customer service enhancements.

The operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 8.49% q-o-q and 23.37% YoY, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency and demand recovery in the travel sector.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.29, marking an impressive increase of 31.96% YoY, further underscoring the company's profitability and solid financial health.

In recent market performance, International Travel House has delivered a 14.09% return in the last week, 8.16% over the past six months, and an impressive 46.23% year-to-date return, demonstrating strong investor confidence.

Currently, International Travel House holds a market capitalization of 546.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 781 and a low of 365, reflecting its stable position in the market.

International Travel House Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue60.9455.75+9.31%53.02+14.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.5611.59+8.32%10.88+15.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.771.87-5.05%1.85-4.3%
Total Operating Expense52.648.06+9.44%46.26+13.69%
Operating Income8.347.69+8.49%6.76+23.37%
Net Income Before Taxes9.929.03+9.83%7.59+30.78%
Net Income7.436.71+10.72%5.63+31.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.298.39+10.73%7.04+31.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.43Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹60.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.