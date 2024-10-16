International Travel House Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 31.99% YoY

International Travel House Q2 Results Live : International Travel House declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with topline growth of 14.93% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 31.99% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.31%, while profit saw a commendable rise of 10.72%. This steady growth indicates the company's effective strategies in navigating the competitive travel industry.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.32% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 15.38% YoY. This increase in expenses highlights the ongoing investment in business operations and customer service enhancements.
The operating income also showed positive momentum, up by 8.49% q-o-q and 23.37% YoY, reflecting the company's strong operational efficiency and demand recovery in the travel sector.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.29, marking an impressive increase of 31.96% YoY, further underscoring the company's profitability and solid financial health.
In recent market performance, International Travel House has delivered a 14.09% return in the last week, 8.16% over the past six months, and an impressive 46.23% year-to-date return, demonstrating strong investor confidence.
Currently, International Travel House holds a market capitalization of ₹546.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹781 and a low of ₹365, reflecting its stable position in the market.
International Travel House Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|60.94
|55.75
|+9.31%
|53.02
|+14.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.56
|11.59
|+8.32%
|10.88
|+15.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.77
|1.87
|-5.05%
|1.85
|-4.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|52.6
|48.06
|+9.44%
|46.26
|+13.69%
|Operating Income
|8.34
|7.69
|+8.49%
|6.76
|+23.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.92
|9.03
|+9.83%
|7.59
|+30.78%
|Net Income
|7.43
|6.71
|+10.72%
|5.63
|+31.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.29
|8.39
|+10.73%
|7.04
|+31.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.43Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹60.94Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar