International Travel House Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

International Travel House declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.89% & the profit increased by 12.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.28% and the profit decreased by 12.27%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.09% q-o-q & increased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.87% q-o-q & increased by 68.88% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹6.17 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.59% Y-o-Y.

International Travel House has delivered 29.31% return in the last 1 week, 135.21% return in last 6 months and 51.28% YTD return.

Currently the International Travel House has a market cap of ₹564.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹740 & ₹188.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International Travel House Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 53.7 53.02 +1.28% 45.94 +16.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.44 10.88 +5.09% 11.05 +3.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.88 1.85 +1.28% 1.52 +23.9% Total Operating Expense 48.02 46.26 +3.79% 42.57 +12.78% Operating Income 5.69 6.76 -15.87% 3.37 +68.88% Net Income Before Taxes 6.65 7.59 -12.38% 4.38 +51.65% Net Income 4.94 5.63 -12.27% 4.38 +12.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.17 7.04 -12.36% 5.48 +12.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.94Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹53.7Cr

