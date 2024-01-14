International Travel House Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

International Travel House declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.89% & the profit increased by 12.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.28% and the profit decreased by 12.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.09% q-o-q & increased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.87% q-o-q & increased by 68.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.17 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.59% Y-o-Y.
International Travel House has delivered 29.31% return in the last 1 week, 135.21% return in last 6 months and 51.28% YTD return.
Currently the International Travel House has a market cap of ₹564.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹740 & ₹188.1 respectively.
International Travel House Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|53.7
|53.02
|+1.28%
|45.94
|+16.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.44
|10.88
|+5.09%
|11.05
|+3.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.88
|1.85
|+1.28%
|1.52
|+23.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|48.02
|46.26
|+3.79%
|42.57
|+12.78%
|Operating Income
|5.69
|6.76
|-15.87%
|3.37
|+68.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.65
|7.59
|-12.38%
|4.38
|+51.65%
|Net Income
|4.94
|5.63
|-12.27%
|4.38
|+12.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.17
|7.04
|-12.36%
|5.48
|+12.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.94Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹53.7Cr
