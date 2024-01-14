Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  International Travel House Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

International Travel House Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 12.65% YOY

Livemint

International Travel House Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.89% YoY & profit increased by 12.65% YoY

International Travel House Q3 FY24 Results Live

International Travel House declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 16.89% & the profit increased by 12.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.28% and the profit decreased by 12.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.09% q-o-q & increased by 3.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.87% q-o-q & increased by 68.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.17 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.59% Y-o-Y.

International Travel House has delivered 29.31% return in the last 1 week, 135.21% return in last 6 months and 51.28% YTD return.

Currently the International Travel House has a market cap of 564.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 740 & 188.1 respectively.

International Travel House Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue53.753.02+1.28%45.94+16.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.4410.88+5.09%11.05+3.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.881.85+1.28%1.52+23.9%
Total Operating Expense48.0246.26+3.79%42.57+12.78%
Operating Income5.696.76-15.87%3.37+68.88%
Net Income Before Taxes6.657.59-12.38%4.38+51.65%
Net Income4.945.63-12.27%4.38+12.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.177.04-12.36%5.48+12.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.94Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹53.7Cr

