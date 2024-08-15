Interworld Digital Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 34.57% YoY

Interworld Digital Q1 Results Live : Interworld Digital declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline witnessed a significant decrease of 49.48% year-over-year (YoY), and the loss rose by 34.57% YoY. Despite the challenging year, the company showed some quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) improvements with revenue growing by 94% and the loss decreasing by 26.18% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 0.32% QoQ and a substantial rise of 25.79% YoY. These rising expenses have further impacted the bottom line of the company's financials.

Operating income showed a mixed performance, with a 26.18% increase QoQ, but a decrease of 31.93% YoY. This indicates that while the company has made operational improvements over the last quarter, it still faces significant challenges compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0, reflecting a decrease of 34.25% YoY. This negative EPS highlights the financial struggles the company is currently facing.

Despite the overall financial challenges, Interworld Digital has delivered a 1.92% return over the last week and the last six months, and a commendable 20.45% year-to-date (YTD) return. This indicates some level of investor confidence or market speculation in the company's future performance.

Currently, Interworld Digital has a market capitalization of ₹25.35 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹0.6 and a 52-week low of ₹0.31, reflecting the volatility and fluctuations in its stock price over the past year.

Interworld Digital Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.01 0.01 +94% 0.02 -49.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 +0.32% 0.03 +25.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.07 -17.44% 0.05 +3.46% Operating Income -0.05 -0.06 +26.18% -0.04 -31.93% Net Income Before Taxes -0.05 -0.06 +26.18% -0.03 -34.57% Net Income -0.05 -0.06 +26.18% -0.03 -34.57% Diluted Normalized EPS -0 -0 +26.32% -0 -34.25%