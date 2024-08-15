Interworld Digital Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 34.57% YoY

Interworld Digital Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 49.48% YoY & loss increased by 34.57% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Interworld Digital Q1 Results Live
Interworld Digital Q1 Results Live

Interworld Digital Q1 Results Live : Interworld Digital declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline witnessed a significant decrease of 49.48% year-over-year (YoY), and the loss rose by 34.57% YoY. Despite the challenging year, the company showed some quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) improvements with revenue growing by 94% and the loss decreasing by 26.18% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight increase of 0.32% QoQ and a substantial rise of 25.79% YoY. These rising expenses have further impacted the bottom line of the company's financials.

Operating income showed a mixed performance, with a 26.18% increase QoQ, but a decrease of 31.93% YoY. This indicates that while the company has made operational improvements over the last quarter, it still faces significant challenges compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0, reflecting a decrease of 34.25% YoY. This negative EPS highlights the financial struggles the company is currently facing.

Despite the overall financial challenges, Interworld Digital has delivered a 1.92% return over the last week and the last six months, and a commendable 20.45% year-to-date (YTD) return. This indicates some level of investor confidence or market speculation in the company's future performance.

Currently, Interworld Digital has a market capitalization of 25.35 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 0.6 and a 52-week low of 0.31, reflecting the volatility and fluctuations in its stock price over the past year.

Interworld Digital Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.010.01+94%0.02-49.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03+0.32%0.03+25.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.060.07-17.44%0.05+3.46%
Operating Income-0.05-0.06+26.18%-0.04-31.93%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.05-0.06+26.18%-0.03-34.57%
Net Income-0.05-0.06+26.18%-0.03-34.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0-0+26.32%-0-34.25%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.05Cr
₹0.01Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsInterworld Digital Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 34.57% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue