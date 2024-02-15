Interworld Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 8.55% YOY

Interworld Digital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 73.37% & the loss increased by 8.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 83.39% and the loss increased by 5.83%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 23.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.83% q-o-q & decreased by 8.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 8.16% Y-o-Y.

Interworld Digital has delivered -3.7% return in the last 1 week, 62.5% return in last 6 months and 18.18% YTD return.

Currently the Interworld Digital has a market cap of ₹24.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹0.56 & ₹0.3 respectively.

Interworld Digital Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.01 0.03 -83.39% 0.02 -73.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 +23.92% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.08 -29.79% 0.07 -15.89% Operating Income -0.05 -0.05 -5.83% -0.05 -8.55% Net Income Before Taxes -0.05 -0.05 -5.83% -0.05 -8.55% Net Income -0.05 -0.05 -5.83% -0.05 -8.55% Diluted Normalized EPS -0 -0 -6% -0 -8.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.05Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.01Cr

