Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Interworld Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 8.55% YOY

Interworld Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 8.55% YOY

Livemint

Interworld Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 73.37% YoY & loss increased by 8.55% YoY

Interworld Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live

Interworld Digital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 73.37% & the loss increased by 8.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 83.39% and the loss increased by 5.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 23.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.83% q-o-q & decreased by 8.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 8.16% Y-o-Y.

Interworld Digital has delivered -3.7% return in the last 1 week, 62.5% return in last 6 months and 18.18% YTD return.

Currently the Interworld Digital has a market cap of 24.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 0.56 & 0.3 respectively.

Interworld Digital Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.010.03-83.39%0.02-73.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.03+23.92%
Total Operating Expense0.060.08-29.79%0.07-15.89%
Operating Income-0.05-0.05-5.83%-0.05-8.55%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.05-0.05-5.83%-0.05-8.55%
Net Income-0.05-0.05-5.83%-0.05-8.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0-0-6%-0-8.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.05Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.01Cr

