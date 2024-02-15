Interworld Digital Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss rise by 8.55% YOY

Interworld Digital declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 73.37% & the loss increased by 8.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 83.39% and the loss increased by 5.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 23.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 5.83% q-o-q & decreased by 8.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 8.16% Y-o-Y.
Interworld Digital has delivered -3.7% return in the last 1 week, 62.5% return in last 6 months and 18.18% YTD return.
Currently the Interworld Digital has a market cap of ₹24.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹0.56 & ₹0.3 respectively.
Interworld Digital Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.01
|0.03
|-83.39%
|0.02
|-73.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|+23.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|0.08
|-29.79%
|0.07
|-15.89%
|Operating Income
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-5.83%
|-0.05
|-8.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-5.83%
|-0.05
|-8.55%
|Net Income
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-5.83%
|-0.05
|-8.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0
|-0
|-6%
|-0
|-8.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.05Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.01Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!