Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.86% YOY

Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.34% YoY & profit increased by 33.86% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live
Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live

Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : Intrasoft Technologies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 2.34% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 33.86% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.43%, and the profit saw a remarkable increase of 57.25%.

Despite the promising profit figures, the company faced a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 2.96% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.05% YoY. Such increases in operational costs highlight the challenges faced by the company in managing its expenditures.

The operating income for Intrasoft Technologies showed a slight decline, down by 1.65% QoQ and decreased by 0.69% YoY. This dip in operating income might be a point of concern for the company's stakeholders as it indicates operational challenges despite higher revenues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.28, marking an increase of 21.28% YoY. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders as it reflects higher profitability per share.

In terms of stock performance, Intrasoft Technologies has delivered a -0.37% return in the last week, a -24.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.72% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest mixed sentiments among investors, reflecting both short-term volatility and some long-term growth.

Currently, Intrasoft Technologies has a market capitalization of 203 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 191.75 and a 52-week low of 107.5. These values provide insights into the stock's trading range over the past year.

Intrasoft Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue123.24121.5+1.43%120.42+2.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.837.68+2.96%37.29+4.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.220.23-6.2%0.25-13.66%
Total Operating Expense118.7116.89+1.55%115.85+2.46%
Operating Income4.544.62-1.65%4.57-0.69%
Net Income Before Taxes3.73.97-6.6%3.52+5.3%
Net Income3.712.36+57.25%2.77+33.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.281.56+46.15%1.88+21.28%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹3.71Cr
₹123.24Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIntrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.86% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue