Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.86% YOY

Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : Intrasoft Technologies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 2.34% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 33.86% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.43%, and the profit saw a remarkable increase of 57.25%.
Despite the promising profit figures, the company faced a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 2.96% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.05% YoY. Such increases in operational costs highlight the challenges faced by the company in managing its expenditures.
The operating income for Intrasoft Technologies showed a slight decline, down by 1.65% QoQ and decreased by 0.69% YoY. This dip in operating income might be a point of concern for the company's stakeholders as it indicates operational challenges despite higher revenues.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.28, marking an increase of 21.28% YoY. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders as it reflects higher profitability per share.
In terms of stock performance, Intrasoft Technologies has delivered a -0.37% return in the last week, a -24.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.72% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest mixed sentiments among investors, reflecting both short-term volatility and some long-term growth.
Currently, Intrasoft Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹203 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹191.75 and a 52-week low of ₹107.5. These values provide insights into the stock's trading range over the past year.
Intrasoft Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|123.24
|121.5
|+1.43%
|120.42
|+2.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.8
|37.68
|+2.96%
|37.29
|+4.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.22
|0.23
|-6.2%
|0.25
|-13.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|118.7
|116.89
|+1.55%
|115.85
|+2.46%
|Operating Income
|4.54
|4.62
|-1.65%
|4.57
|-0.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.7
|3.97
|-6.6%
|3.52
|+5.3%
|Net Income
|3.71
|2.36
|+57.25%
|2.77
|+33.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.28
|1.56
|+46.15%
|1.88
|+21.28%
