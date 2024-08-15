Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.86% YOY

Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : Intrasoft Technologies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 2.34% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 33.86% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.43%, and the profit saw a remarkable increase of 57.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the promising profit figures, the company faced a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 2.96% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.05% YoY. Such increases in operational costs highlight the challenges faced by the company in managing its expenditures.

The operating income for Intrasoft Technologies showed a slight decline, down by 1.65% QoQ and decreased by 0.69% YoY. This dip in operating income might be a point of concern for the company's stakeholders as it indicates operational challenges despite higher revenues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.28, marking an increase of 21.28% YoY. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders as it reflects higher profitability per share.

In terms of stock performance, Intrasoft Technologies has delivered a -0.37% return in the last week, a -24.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.72% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest mixed sentiments among investors, reflecting both short-term volatility and some long-term growth.

Currently, Intrasoft Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹203 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹191.75 and a 52-week low of ₹107.5. These values provide insights into the stock's trading range over the past year.

Intrasoft Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 123.24 121.5 +1.43% 120.42 +2.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.8 37.68 +2.96% 37.29 +4.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.22 0.23 -6.2% 0.25 -13.66% Total Operating Expense 118.7 116.89 +1.55% 115.85 +2.46% Operating Income 4.54 4.62 -1.65% 4.57 -0.69% Net Income Before Taxes 3.7 3.97 -6.6% 3.52 +5.3% Net Income 3.71 2.36 +57.25% 2.77 +33.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.28 1.56 +46.15% 1.88 +21.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.71Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹123.24Cr

