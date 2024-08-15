Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.86% YOY

Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.86% YOY

Livemint

Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.34% YoY & profit increased by 33.86% YoY

Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live

Intrasoft Technologies Q1 Results Live : Intrasoft Technologies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 2.34% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 33.86% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.43%, and the profit saw a remarkable increase of 57.25%.

Despite the promising profit figures, the company faced a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 2.96% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.05% YoY. Such increases in operational costs highlight the challenges faced by the company in managing its expenditures.

The operating income for Intrasoft Technologies showed a slight decline, down by 1.65% QoQ and decreased by 0.69% YoY. This dip in operating income might be a point of concern for the company's stakeholders as it indicates operational challenges despite higher revenues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.28, marking an increase of 21.28% YoY. This rise in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders as it reflects higher profitability per share.

In terms of stock performance, Intrasoft Technologies has delivered a -0.37% return in the last week, a -24.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.72% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures suggest mixed sentiments among investors, reflecting both short-term volatility and some long-term growth.

Currently, Intrasoft Technologies has a market capitalization of 203 crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 191.75 and a 52-week low of 107.5. These values provide insights into the stock's trading range over the past year.

Intrasoft Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue123.24121.5+1.43%120.42+2.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.837.68+2.96%37.29+4.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.220.23-6.2%0.25-13.66%
Total Operating Expense118.7116.89+1.55%115.85+2.46%
Operating Income4.544.62-1.65%4.57-0.69%
Net Income Before Taxes3.73.97-6.6%3.52+5.3%
Net Income3.712.36+57.25%2.77+33.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.281.56+46.15%1.88+21.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.71Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹123.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

