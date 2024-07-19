Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 780.82% YOY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : Inventure Growth & Securities announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 2.28% YoY.

However, the company witnessed a significant increase in profit by 780.82% YoY.

Quarterly comparisons reveal a 4.73% decline in revenue and an 8.14% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.71% q-o-q and increased by 30.99% Y-o-Y.

Operating income also saw a positive trend, with a 2.43% increase q-o-q and a significant 528.1% rise Y-o-Y.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stand at 0.08, marking a 216.07% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of market performance, Inventure Growth & Securities delivered a 6.34% return in the last 1 week, -2.9% return in the last 6 months, and 13.9% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 299.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 3.75 & 1.73 respectively.

Inventure Growth & Securities Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.3217.13-4.73%16.7-2.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.861.68+10.71%1.42+30.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.10.19-47.37%0.18-44.44%
Total Operating Expense8.729.71-10.2%15.49-43.71%
Operating Income7.67.42+2.43%1.21+528.1%
Net Income Before Taxes9.069.78-7.36%1.46+520.55%
Net Income6.437-8.14%0.73+780.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.07+9.53%0.02+216.07%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

