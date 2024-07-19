Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 780.82% YOY

Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.28% YoY & profit increased by 780.82% YoY

Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : Inventure Growth & Securities announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 2.28% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company witnessed a significant increase in profit by 780.82% YoY.

Quarterly comparisons reveal a 4.73% decline in revenue and an 8.14% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.71% q-o-q and increased by 30.99% Y-o-Y.

Operating income also saw a positive trend, with a 2.43% increase q-o-q and a significant 528.1% rise Y-o-Y.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stand at ₹0.08, marking a 216.07% increase Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Inventure Growth & Securities delivered a 6.34% return in the last 1 week, -2.9% return in the last 6 months, and 13.9% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹299.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3.75 & ₹1.73 respectively.

Inventure Growth & Securities Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.32 17.13 -4.73% 16.7 -2.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.86 1.68 +10.71% 1.42 +30.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.1 0.19 -47.37% 0.18 -44.44% Total Operating Expense 8.72 9.71 -10.2% 15.49 -43.71% Operating Income 7.6 7.42 +2.43% 1.21 +528.1% Net Income Before Taxes 9.06 9.78 -7.36% 1.46 +520.55% Net Income 6.43 7 -8.14% 0.73 +780.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.07 +9.53% 0.02 +216.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.43Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹16.32Cr

