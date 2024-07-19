Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 780.82% YOY

Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : Inventure Growth & Securities announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 2.28% YoY.
However, the company witnessed a significant increase in profit by 780.82% YoY.
Quarterly comparisons reveal a 4.73% decline in revenue and an 8.14% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.
The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.71% q-o-q and increased by 30.99% Y-o-Y.
Operating income also saw a positive trend, with a 2.43% increase q-o-q and a significant 528.1% rise Y-o-Y.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stand at ₹0.08, marking a 216.07% increase Y-o-Y.
In terms of market performance, Inventure Growth & Securities delivered a 6.34% return in the last 1 week, -2.9% return in the last 6 months, and 13.9% YTD return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹299.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3.75 & ₹1.73 respectively.
Inventure Growth & Securities Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.32
|17.13
|-4.73%
|16.7
|-2.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.86
|1.68
|+10.71%
|1.42
|+30.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.1
|0.19
|-47.37%
|0.18
|-44.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.72
|9.71
|-10.2%
|15.49
|-43.71%
|Operating Income
|7.6
|7.42
|+2.43%
|1.21
|+528.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.06
|9.78
|-7.36%
|1.46
|+520.55%
|Net Income
|6.43
|7
|-8.14%
|0.73
|+780.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.07
|+9.53%
|0.02
|+216.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.43Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.32Cr
