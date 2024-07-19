Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 780.82% YOY

Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 780.82% YOY

Livemint

Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.28% YoY & profit increased by 780.82% YoY

Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live

Inventure Growth & Securities Q1 Results Live : Inventure Growth & Securities announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 2.28% YoY.

However, the company witnessed a significant increase in profit by 780.82% YoY.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Quarterly comparisons reveal a 4.73% decline in revenue and an 8.14% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.71% q-o-q and increased by 30.99% Y-o-Y.

Operating income also saw a positive trend, with a 2.43% increase q-o-q and a significant 528.1% rise Y-o-Y.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stand at 0.08, marking a 216.07% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of market performance, Inventure Growth & Securities delivered a 6.34% return in the last 1 week, -2.9% return in the last 6 months, and 13.9% YTD return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 299.25 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 3.75 & 1.73 respectively.

Inventure Growth & Securities Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.3217.13-4.73%16.7-2.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.861.68+10.71%1.42+30.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.10.19-47.37%0.18-44.44%
Total Operating Expense8.729.71-10.2%15.49-43.71%
Operating Income7.67.42+2.43%1.21+528.1%
Net Income Before Taxes9.069.78-7.36%1.46+520.55%
Net Income6.437-8.14%0.73+780.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.07+9.53%0.02+216.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.43Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.