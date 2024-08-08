Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 30.76% YOY

Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live : Investment & Precision Cast announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 11.18% compared to the same period last year.
The company also reported a significant decline in profit by 30.76% year-over-year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Investment & Precision Cast saw a growth in revenue by 3.27% and profit by 224.27%.
Despite the increase in revenue, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.77% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 0.13% year-over-year.
The operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 50.73% quarter-over-quarter, but decreasing by 16.2% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹4.51, reflecting a 30.83% decrease year-over-year.
Furthermore, Investment & Precision Cast has delivered impressive returns of 19.68% in the last 1 week, 25.58% in the last 6 months, and 13.02% year-to-date.
Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹356.05 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹765 & ₹403.8 respectively.
Investment & Precision Cast Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|41.06
|39.76
|+3.27%
|46.22
|-11.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.58
|2.31
|+11.77%
|2.58
|-0.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2
|2
|+0.03%
|1.86
|+7.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|36.21
|36.54
|-0.9%
|40.44
|-10.46%
|Operating Income
|4.84
|3.21
|+50.73%
|5.78
|-16.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.22
|1.33
|+141.52%
|4.55
|-29.21%
|Net Income
|2.26
|0.7
|+224.27%
|3.26
|-30.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.51
|1.39
|+224.46%
|6.52
|-30.83%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.26Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹41.06Cr
