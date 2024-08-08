Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 30.76% YOY

Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.18% YoY & profit decreased by 30.76% YoY

Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live : Investment & Precision Cast announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 11.18% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also reported a significant decline in profit by 30.76% year-over-year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Investment & Precision Cast saw a growth in revenue by 3.27% and profit by 224.27%.

Despite the increase in revenue, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.77% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 0.13% year-over-year.

The operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 50.73% quarter-over-quarter, but decreasing by 16.2% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹4.51, reflecting a 30.83% decrease year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, Investment & Precision Cast has delivered impressive returns of 19.68% in the last 1 week, 25.58% in the last 6 months, and 13.02% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market cap of ₹356.05 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹765 & ₹403.8 respectively.

Investment & Precision Cast Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 41.06 39.76 +3.27% 46.22 -11.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.58 2.31 +11.77% 2.58 -0.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 2 2 +0.03% 1.86 +7.67% Total Operating Expense 36.21 36.54 -0.9% 40.44 -10.46% Operating Income 4.84 3.21 +50.73% 5.78 -16.2% Net Income Before Taxes 3.22 1.33 +141.52% 4.55 -29.21% Net Income 2.26 0.7 +224.27% 3.26 -30.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.51 1.39 +224.46% 6.52 -30.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.26Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹41.06Cr

