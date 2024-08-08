Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 30.76% YOY

Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 30.76% YOY

Livemint

Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.18% YoY & profit decreased by 30.76% YoY

Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live

Investment & Precision Cast Q1 Results Live : Investment & Precision Cast announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 11.18% compared to the same period last year.

The company also reported a significant decline in profit by 30.76% year-over-year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Investment & Precision Cast saw a growth in revenue by 3.27% and profit by 224.27%.

Despite the increase in revenue, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.77% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 0.13% year-over-year.

The operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 50.73% quarter-over-quarter, but decreasing by 16.2% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at 4.51, reflecting a 30.83% decrease year-over-year.

Furthermore, Investment & Precision Cast has delivered impressive returns of 19.68% in the last 1 week, 25.58% in the last 6 months, and 13.02% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market cap of 356.05 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 765 & 403.8 respectively.

Investment & Precision Cast Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue41.0639.76+3.27%46.22-11.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.582.31+11.77%2.58-0.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization22+0.03%1.86+7.67%
Total Operating Expense36.2136.54-0.9%40.44-10.46%
Operating Income4.843.21+50.73%5.78-16.2%
Net Income Before Taxes3.221.33+141.52%4.55-29.21%
Net Income2.260.7+224.27%3.26-30.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.511.39+224.46%6.52-30.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.26Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹41.06Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

