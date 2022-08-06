IOB declares a 20% jump in net profit to 392 Cr in Q1FY23

According to IOB, its total deposits rose by 7.04 per cent year over year to Rs. 2,60,045 crores as of June 30, 2022, from Rs. 2,42,941 crores in Q1FY22. When compared to the previous year, the bank's overall business expanded by 10.92 per cent YoY to Rs. 4,23,589 crores as of June 30th, 2022, from Rs. 3,81,885 crores in Q1FY22. Gross Advances climbed to Rs. 1,63,544 crores as of June 30, 2022, up from Rs. 1,38,944 crores the previous year, while CASA of the Bank increased to 43.07 per cent, up from 41.63 per cent. Total CASA has climbed to Rs. 1,12,012 crores on June 30, 2022, from Rs. 1,01,129 crores on June 30, 2021. Due to investments that were marked to market for a provision of Rs. 340.16 crore, the bank's operating profit for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, fell to Rs. 1026 crore from Rs. 1202 crore in Q1FY22.