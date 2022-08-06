IOB declares a 20% jump in net profit to 392 Cr in Q1FY23

IOB declares a 20% jump in net profit to ₹392 Cr in Q1FY233 min read . 07:52 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, announced on Saturday that its net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 20% to ₹392 crore from ₹327 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to IOB, its total deposits rose by 7.04 per cent year over year to Rs. 2,60,045 crores as of June 30, 2022, from Rs. 2,42,941 crores in Q1FY22. When compared to the previous year, the bank's overall business expanded by 10.92 per cent YoY to Rs. 4,23,589 crores as of June 30th, 2022, from Rs. 3,81,885 crores in Q1FY22. Gross Advances climbed to Rs. 1,63,544 crores as of June 30, 2022, up from Rs. 1,38,944 crores the previous year, while CASA of the Bank increased to 43.07 per cent, up from 41.63 per cent. Total CASA has climbed to Rs. 1,12,012 crores on June 30, 2022, from Rs. 1,01,129 crores on June 30, 2021. Due to investments that were marked to market for a provision of Rs. 340.16 crore, the bank's operating profit for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, fell to Rs. 1026 crore from Rs. 1202 crore in Q1FY22.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) fell to ₹14,769 Cr in Q1FY23 from ₹15,952 Cr in Q1FY22, a reduction of 7.41 per cent YoY. IOB reported a total income of Rs. 5028 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, a 2.46 per cent YoY reduction from Rs. 5155 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2021. IOB recorded a net NPA of Rs. 3,698 Cr. in Q1FY23 vs Rs. 3,998 Cr in Q1FY22, a loss of 7.50% YoY. The bank reported a net interest margin of Rs. 2.53 Cr in Q1FY23 versus Rs. 2.34 Cr. in the same quarter of the previous year.
IOB reported a gross NPA ratio of 9.03% compared to 11.48% in the same quarter of the last year and the bank reported a net NPA ratio of 2.43% compared to 3.15% in the same quarter of the last year. The bank reported a cost-to-income ratio of 56.27% compared to 53.57% in Q1FY22. IOB reported a return on assets (ROA) of 0.52% compared to 0.47% in Q1FY22 and the return on equity (ROE) of the bank comes down to 12.63% in Q1FY23 which was 14.57% in Q1FY22.
Interest income for the bank totalled Rs. 4435 crores for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022, compared to Rs. 4,063 crores in the same quarter of the last year. Due to a rise in other income, the bank's non-interest income decreased from Rs. 1,092 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to Rs. 593 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The bank's total expenditure grew from Rs. 3,953 crores for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, to Rs. 4002 crores for Q1FY23.
The bank's Gross NPA in the first quarter of FY23 was Rs. 14,769 crores, or 9.03 per cent, compared to Rs. 15,952 crores, or 11.48 per cent, in the first quarter of FY22. In comparison to 91.56% in Q1FY22, IOB's Provision Coverage Ratio increased to 91.86 per cent in Q1FY23.
The shares of IOB closed at ₹17.85 apiece level, up by 0.56% from the previous close. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 13.14% so far in 2022.