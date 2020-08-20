Home >Companies >Company Results >IOB posts Q1 net profit of 121 crore

CHENNAI : Government-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday posted a net profit of 121 crore in April to June quarter as against a net loss of 342 crore for the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

This was mainly due to a reduction in provisioning for bad loans and contingencies to 969 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to 1,158 crore in Q1 FY20.

Total deposits increased to 2.25 lakh crore as against 2.21 lakh crore but gross advances declined to 1.31 lakh crore from 1.47 lakh crore in the same period.

Total income for the quarter ended June increased to 5,234 crore as against 5,006 in Q1 FY20 due to increase in treasury income.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) totalled 6,081 crore with a ratio of 5.1 per cent as compared to 14,174 crore with a ratio of 11.04 per cent in Q1 FY20, reducing it by 8,093 crore in absolute terms.

Gross NPAs stood at 18,291 crore with a ratio of 13.9 per cent in Q1 FY21 as against 33,262 crore with a ratio of 22.53 per cent as on June 30 last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

