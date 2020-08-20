CHENNAI : Government-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday posted a net profit of ₹121 crore in April to June quarter as against a net loss of ₹342 crore for the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

This was mainly due to a reduction in provisioning for bad loans and contingencies to ₹969 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to ₹1,158 crore in Q1 FY20.

Total deposits increased to ₹2.25 lakh crore as against ₹2.21 lakh crore but gross advances declined to ₹1.31 lakh crore from ₹1.47 lakh crore in the same period.

Total income for the quarter ended June increased to ₹5,234 crore as against ₹5,006 in Q1 FY20 due to increase in treasury income.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) totalled ₹6,081 crore with a ratio of 5.1 per cent as compared to ₹14,174 crore with a ratio of 11.04 per cent in Q1 FY20, reducing it by ₹8,093 crore in absolute terms.

Gross NPAs stood at ₹18,291 crore with a ratio of 13.9 per cent in Q1 FY21 as against ₹33,262 crore with a ratio of 22.53 per cent as on June 30 last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

