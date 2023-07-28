Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results: Net profit rises 37% to 13,750 crore; revenue falls 2.3% QoQ

Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results: Net profit rises 37% to 13,750 crore; revenue falls 2.3% QoQ

1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:46 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • IOC’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 fell 2.36% to 2.21 lakh crore from 2.26 lakh crore, QoQ.

Indian Oil Corporation's Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April- June 2023 was $8.34 per bbl.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the state-run oil refiner, reported a standalone net profit of 13,750.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, rising 36.7% from 10,058.69 crore in the previous quarter.

The company had posted a net loss of 1,992 crore in the same quarter last year.

IOC’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 fell 2.36% to 2.21 lakh crore from 2.26 lakh crore, QoQ. The revenue stood at 2.51 lakh crore in the last year period.

Operational performance during the quarter improved as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 44.5% to 22,163 crore from 15,340 crore, sequentially.

Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April- June 2023 was $8.34 per bbl.

The core GRM or the current price GRM for the period April- June 2023 after offsetting inventory Joss/gain comes to $9.05 per bbl.

IOC’s Petroleum Products EBIT in Q1FY24 increased to 18,720.44 crore from 11,686.07 in the quarter ended March 2023. The segment's revenue fell to 2.11 lakh crore from 2.16 lakh crore, QoQ.

Petchem EBIT plunged to 88.40 crore from 295.09 crore, QoQ, while the segment's revenue increased to 6,728.31 crore from 6,281.66, sequentially.

At 2:45 pm, Indian Oil Corporation share price was trading 0.10% lower at 95.50 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST
