Indian Oil Corporation Q1 results: Net profit seen at ₹10,347 crore upon revenue of ₹1.95 lakh crore2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST
IOC’s revenue in Q1FY24 is expected to fall to ₹1,95,814 crore, as compared to ₹2,02,994 crore, QoQ, and versus ₹2,24,252 crore, YoY.
IOC Q1 results: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, (IOC), the state-run oil marketing company, is expected to report operationally strong results in the first quarter of FY24 led by sharp recovery in marketing margins.
