IOC Q3 update: Net profit declines 92% YoY to ₹448 cr, revenue rises 15%1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:23 PM IST
The revenue from operations was up by 15 per cent at ₹2,28,168.34 from ₹1,97,168.46 core
State-run oil marketing major Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Tuesday reported decline in standalone net profit to ₹448.01 crore as against a profit of ₹5,860.80 crore in the year ago period. The net profit of IOCL declined by 92 per cent.
