IOC Q3 update: Net profit declines 92% YoY to 448 cr, revenue rises 15%

"Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April- December 2022 is $21.08 per bbl (April- December 2021: $8.52 per bbl). The core GRM or the current price GRM for the period April -December 2022 after offsetting inventory loss/ gain comes to $20.55 per bbl. However, the suppressed marketing margins of certain petroleum products have offset the benefit of increase in GRM," said the company in its regulatory filing.