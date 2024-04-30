IOC Q4 Results: Net profit drops 40% QoQ to ₹4,838 crore; declares dividend of ₹7
IOC Q4 Results: IOC’s Q4FY24 revenue from operations fell to ₹2.19 lakh crore from ₹2.23 lakh crore, QoQ. Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the year April-March 2024 is $12.05 per barrel.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday reported a 40% drop in its standalone net profit at ₹4,837.69 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24. The state-owned oil marketing company posted a net profit of ₹8,063.39 in the previous quarter.
