IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 57.36% YOY

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 14.18% and a significant 57.36% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year. However, there was a slight improvement from the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 3.16% and profit increasing by 19.67%.

The company saw an increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 2.82% quarter-on-quarter and a significant 18.16% year-on-year. Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 18.14% sequentially, but decreasing by 60.22% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.71, reflecting a 57.29% decrease year-on-year. Shareholders have experienced negative returns, with -3.84% in the last week, -14.95% in the last 6 months, and -21.02% year-to-date.

Currently, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of ₹2148.03 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹535.9 & ₹350.55 respectively. Analyst sentiment towards the company remains positive, with all 2 analysts covering the stock giving it a Strong Buy rating as of 17 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also a Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future prospects despite the decline in quarterly performance.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 503.92 520.39 -3.16% 587.21 -14.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 49.65 48.29 +2.82% 42.02 +18.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.43 16.34 +0.55% 12.11 +35.67% Total Operating Expense 470.83 492.38 -4.38% 504.03 -6.59% Operating Income 33.09 28.01 +18.14% 83.18 -60.22% Net Income Before Taxes 37.2 32.09 +15.92% 87.03 -57.26% Net Income 27.62 23.08 +19.67% 64.77 -57.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.71 3.93 +19.85% 11.03 -57.29%

