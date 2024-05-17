IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 57.36% YOY
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 14.18% and a significant 57.36% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year. However, there was a slight improvement from the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 3.16% and profit increasing by 19.67%.