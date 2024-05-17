IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 57.36% YOY

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 14.18% and a significant 57.36% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year. However, there was a slight improvement from the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 3.16% and profit increasing by 19.67%.
The company saw an increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 2.82% quarter-on-quarter and a significant 18.16% year-on-year. Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 18.14% sequentially, but decreasing by 60.22% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.71, reflecting a 57.29% decrease year-on-year. Shareholders have experienced negative returns, with -3.84% in the last week, -14.95% in the last 6 months, and -21.02% year-to-date.
Currently, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of ₹2148.03 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹535.9 & ₹350.55 respectively. Analyst sentiment towards the company remains positive, with all 2 analysts covering the stock giving it a Strong Buy rating as of 17 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also a Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future prospects despite the decline in quarterly performance.
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|503.92
|520.39
|-3.16%
|587.21
|-14.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|49.65
|48.29
|+2.82%
|42.02
|+18.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.43
|16.34
|+0.55%
|12.11
|+35.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|470.83
|492.38
|-4.38%
|504.03
|-6.59%
|Operating Income
|33.09
|28.01
|+18.14%
|83.18
|-60.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|37.2
|32.09
|+15.92%
|87.03
|-57.26%
|Net Income
|27.62
|23.08
|+19.67%
|64.77
|-57.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.71
|3.93
|+19.85%
|11.03
|-57.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.62Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹503.92Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!