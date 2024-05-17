Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 57.36% YOY

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 57.36% YOY

Livemint

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 14.18% YoY & profit decreased by 57.36% YoY

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Q4 Results Live : IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 14.18% and a significant 57.36% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year. However, there was a slight improvement from the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 3.16% and profit increasing by 19.67%.

The company saw an increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 2.82% quarter-on-quarter and a significant 18.16% year-on-year. Operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 18.14% sequentially, but decreasing by 60.22% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 4.71, reflecting a 57.29% decrease year-on-year. Shareholders have experienced negative returns, with -3.84% in the last week, -14.95% in the last 6 months, and -21.02% year-to-date.

Currently, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of 2148.03 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 535.9 & 350.55 respectively. Analyst sentiment towards the company remains positive, with all 2 analysts covering the stock giving it a Strong Buy rating as of 17 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also a Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future prospects despite the decline in quarterly performance.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue503.92520.39-3.16%587.21-14.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total49.6548.29+2.82%42.02+18.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.4316.34+0.55%12.11+35.67%
Total Operating Expense470.83492.38-4.38%504.03-6.59%
Operating Income33.0928.01+18.14%83.18-60.22%
Net Income Before Taxes37.232.09+15.92%87.03-57.26%
Net Income27.6223.08+19.67%64.77-57.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.713.93+19.85%11.03-57.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.62Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹503.92Cr

