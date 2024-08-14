IPCA Laboratories Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 18.07% YOY

IPCA Laboratories Q1 Results Live : IPCA Laboratories declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance for the quarter. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 31.81% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 18.07% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.93% and the profit skyrocketed by 222.6%.

The company also reported an increase in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose by 4.69% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 36.46% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income showed a remarkable improvement, up by 237.54% q-o-q and increasing by 23.28% YoY.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 was reported at ₹7.58, reflecting an 18.07% increase YoY. This performance has positively impacted the company's stock performance. IPCA Laboratories has delivered a return of 5.87% in the last week, 20.35% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 25.49%.

Currently, IPCA Laboratories boasts a market capitalization of ₹35,438.68 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,413.7 and a 52-week low of ₹856.8, indicating a wide range of trading activity over the past year.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, analyst sentiment towards IPCA Laboratories is mixed. Out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 have given a Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 4 have given a Buy rating, and 2 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold.

Overall, IPCA Laboratories has demonstrated a solid performance in Q1, with significant improvements in revenue, profit, and operating income, despite rising expenses. The company's stock has shown resilience and growth, supported by favorable EPS figures and market sentiment.

IPCA Laboratories Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2092.63 2033.01 +2.93% 1587.58 +31.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 487.87 466.01 +4.69% 357.51 +36.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 98.89 98.13 +0.77% 69.27 +42.76% Total Operating Expense 1798.8 1945.96 -7.56% 1349.23 +33.32% Operating Income 293.83 87.05 +237.54% 238.35 +23.28% Net Income Before Taxes 290.39 76.6 +279.1% 251.82 +15.32% Net Income 192.24 59.59 +222.6% 162.82 +18.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.58 5.85 +29.47% 6.42 +18.07%