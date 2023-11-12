IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 0.81% YOY

IPCA Laboratories, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on November 10, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in its topline, with a 27.05% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. The profit also showed a modest rise of 0.81% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, IPCA Laboratories experienced a higher revenue growth of 28.12%. On the other hand, the profit decreased by 10.91% during the same period.

One of the key factors contributing to the increase in expenses was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 19.12% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 33.44% year-on-year.

Despite the increase in expenses, IPCA Laboratories managed to improve its operating income, which increased by 17.28% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the operating income was down by 3.11% quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹5.72 for the second quarter of FY24, representing a 0.88% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, IPCA Laboratories has delivered impressive performance. The company recorded a return of 7.29% in the last 1 week, 48.73% in the last 6 months, and 24.11% year-to-date.

Currently, IPCA Laboratories has a market capitalization of ₹26,547.61 Cr and its 52-week high/low stand at ₹1062.5 & ₹669.8 respectively.

Analysts have been closely following the company's performance. As of November 12, 2023, out of 16 analysts covering IPCA Laboratories, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of November 12, 2023, was to Hold.

Furthermore, IPCA Laboratories has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.0. The record date for the dividend is November 22, 2023, and the ex-dividend date will also be on November 22, 2023.

IPCA Laboratories Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2033.96 1587.58 +28.12% 1600.95 +27.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 425.87 357.51 +19.12% 319.15 +33.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 90.34 69.27 +30.42% 63.74 +41.73% Total Operating Expense 1803.03 1349.23 +33.63% 1404.05 +28.42% Operating Income 230.93 238.35 -3.11% 196.9 +17.28% Net Income Before Taxes 225.36 251.82 -10.51% 223.82 +0.69% Net Income 145.06 162.82 -10.91% 143.9 +0.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.72 6.42 -10.9% 5.67 +0.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹145.06Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2033.96Cr

