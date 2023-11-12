IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 0.81% YOY
IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 27.05% YoY & profit increased by 0.81% YoY
IPCA Laboratories, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on November 10, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in its topline, with a 27.05% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. The profit also showed a modest rise of 0.81% year-on-year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, IPCA Laboratories experienced a higher revenue growth of 28.12%. On the other hand, the profit decreased by 10.91% during the same period.
One of the key factors contributing to the increase in expenses was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 19.12% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 33.44% year-on-year.
Despite the increase in expenses, IPCA Laboratories managed to improve its operating income, which increased by 17.28% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the operating income was down by 3.11% quarter-on-quarter.
The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹5.72 for the second quarter of FY24, representing a 0.88% increase year-on-year.
In terms of returns, IPCA Laboratories has delivered impressive performance. The company recorded a return of 7.29% in the last 1 week, 48.73% in the last 6 months, and 24.11% year-to-date.
Currently, IPCA Laboratories has a market capitalization of ₹26,547.61 Cr and its 52-week high/low stand at ₹1062.5 & ₹669.8 respectively.
Analysts have been closely following the company's performance. As of November 12, 2023, out of 16 analysts covering IPCA Laboratories, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of November 12, 2023, was to Hold.
Furthermore, IPCA Laboratories has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.0. The record date for the dividend is November 22, 2023, and the ex-dividend date will also be on November 22, 2023.
IPCA Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2033.96
|1587.58
|+28.12%
|1600.95
|+27.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|425.87
|357.51
|+19.12%
|319.15
|+33.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|90.34
|69.27
|+30.42%
|63.74
|+41.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|1803.03
|1349.23
|+33.63%
|1404.05
|+28.42%
|Operating Income
|230.93
|238.35
|-3.11%
|196.9
|+17.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|225.36
|251.82
|-10.51%
|223.82
|+0.69%
|Net Income
|145.06
|162.82
|-10.91%
|143.9
|+0.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.72
|6.42
|-10.9%
|5.67
|+0.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹145.06Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2033.96Cr
