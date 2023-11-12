Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 0.81% YOY

IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 0.81% YOY

Livemint

IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 27.05% YoY & profit increased by 0.81% YoY

IPCA Laboratories Q2 FY24 Results

IPCA Laboratories, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on November 10, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in its topline, with a 27.05% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. The profit also showed a modest rise of 0.81% year-on-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, IPCA Laboratories experienced a higher revenue growth of 28.12%. On the other hand, the profit decreased by 10.91% during the same period.

One of the key factors contributing to the increase in expenses was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses rose by 19.12% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 33.44% year-on-year.

Despite the increase in expenses, IPCA Laboratories managed to improve its operating income, which increased by 17.28% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the operating income was down by 3.11% quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 5.72 for the second quarter of FY24, representing a 0.88% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, IPCA Laboratories has delivered impressive performance. The company recorded a return of 7.29% in the last 1 week, 48.73% in the last 6 months, and 24.11% year-to-date.

Currently, IPCA Laboratories has a market capitalization of 26,547.61 Cr and its 52-week high/low stand at 1062.5 & 669.8 respectively.

Analysts have been closely following the company's performance. As of November 12, 2023, out of 16 analysts covering IPCA Laboratories, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of November 12, 2023, was to Hold.

Furthermore, IPCA Laboratories has declared an interim dividend of 2.0. The record date for the dividend is November 22, 2023, and the ex-dividend date will also be on November 22, 2023.

IPCA Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2033.961587.58+28.12%1600.95+27.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total425.87357.51+19.12%319.15+33.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization90.3469.27+30.42%63.74+41.73%
Total Operating Expense1803.031349.23+33.63%1404.05+28.42%
Operating Income230.93238.35-3.11%196.9+17.28%
Net Income Before Taxes225.36251.82-10.51%223.82+0.69%
Net Income145.06162.82-10.91%143.9+0.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.726.42-10.9%5.67+0.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹145.06Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2033.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.