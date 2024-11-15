IPCA Laboratories Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 58.2% YoY

IPCA Laboratories Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 15.78% YoY & profit increased by 58.2% YoY, profit at 229.48 crore and revenue at 2354.9 crore.

Published15 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
IPCA Laboratories Q2 Results 2024:IPCA Laboratories declared their Q2 results for 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company achieved a revenue of 2354.9 crore, marking a 15.78% year-over-year growth. Notably, the profit surged to 229.48 crore, reflecting an impressive 58.2% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, IPCA Laboratories demonstrated strong growth, with revenue climbing by 12.53% and profit up by 19.37%. This consistent upward trend highlights the company's robust operational performance during the quarter.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an increase, rising by 4.5% quarter-over-quarter and 19.72% year-over-year. Despite the increase in expenses, the company managed to boost its operating income, which was up by 16.1% from the previous quarter and 47.72% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.05, showcasing a remarkable increase of 58.22% year-over-year. This positive trend in earnings is likely to attract investor interest.

Despite a slight decline of -1.4% in the last week, IPCA Laboratories has delivered a 19.34% return over the past six months and an impressive 38.04% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently stands at 38,982.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 1708.65 and a low of 1041.

As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus among 12 analysts covering the company indicates a favorable outlook, with 3 analysts recommending 'Sell', 2 'Hold', 4 'Buy', and 3 'Strong Buy'. The general consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in IPCA Laboratories' growth potential.

IPCA Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2354.92092.63+12.53%2033.96+15.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total509.84487.87+4.5%425.87+19.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization100.3598.89+1.48%90.34+11.08%
Total Operating Expense2013.771798.8+11.95%1803.03+11.69%
Operating Income341.13293.83+16.1%230.93+47.72%
Net Income Before Taxes344.83290.39+18.75%225.36+53.01%
Net Income229.48192.24+19.37%145.06+58.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.057.58+19.39%5.72+58.22%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIPCA Laboratories Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 58.2% YoY

