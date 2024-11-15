IPCA Laboratories Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 58.2% YoY

IPCA Laboratories Q2 Results 2024:IPCA Laboratories declared their Q2 results for 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company achieved a revenue of ₹2354.9 crore, marking a 15.78% year-over-year growth. Notably, the profit surged to ₹229.48 crore, reflecting an impressive 58.2% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, IPCA Laboratories demonstrated strong growth, with revenue climbing by 12.53% and profit up by 19.37%. This consistent upward trend highlights the company's robust operational performance during the quarter.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an increase, rising by 4.5% quarter-over-quarter and 19.72% year-over-year. Despite the increase in expenses, the company managed to boost its operating income, which was up by 16.1% from the previous quarter and 47.72% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.05, showcasing a remarkable increase of 58.22% year-over-year. This positive trend in earnings is likely to attract investor interest.
Despite a slight decline of -1.4% in the last week, IPCA Laboratories has delivered a 19.34% return over the past six months and an impressive 38.04% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹38,982.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1708.65 and a low of ₹1041.
As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus among 12 analysts covering the company indicates a favorable outlook, with 3 analysts recommending 'Sell', 2 'Hold', 4 'Buy', and 3 'Strong Buy'. The general consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in IPCA Laboratories' growth potential.
IPCA Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2354.9
|2092.63
|+12.53%
|2033.96
|+15.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|509.84
|487.87
|+4.5%
|425.87
|+19.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|100.35
|98.89
|+1.48%
|90.34
|+11.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|2013.77
|1798.8
|+11.95%
|1803.03
|+11.69%
|Operating Income
|341.13
|293.83
|+16.1%
|230.93
|+47.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|344.83
|290.39
|+18.75%
|225.36
|+53.01%
|Net Income
|229.48
|192.24
|+19.37%
|145.06
|+58.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.05
|7.58
|+19.39%
|5.72
|+58.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹229.48Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2354.9Cr
