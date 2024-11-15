IPCA Laboratories Q2 Results 2024: Profit Rises by 58.2% YoY

IPCA Laboratories Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 15.78% YoY & profit increased by 58.2% YoY, profit at ₹ 229.48 crore and revenue at ₹ 2354.9 crore.

IPCA Laboratories Q2 Results 2024:IPCA Laboratories declared their Q2 results for 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company achieved a revenue of ₹2354.9 crore, marking a 15.78% year-over-year growth. Notably, the profit surged to ₹229.48 crore, reflecting an impressive 58.2% increase compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, IPCA Laboratories demonstrated strong growth, with revenue climbing by 12.53% and profit up by 19.37%. This consistent upward trend highlights the company's robust operational performance during the quarter.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses saw an increase, rising by 4.5% quarter-over-quarter and 19.72% year-over-year. Despite the increase in expenses, the company managed to boost its operating income, which was up by 16.1% from the previous quarter and 47.72% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.05, showcasing a remarkable increase of 58.22% year-over-year. This positive trend in earnings is likely to attract investor interest.

Despite a slight decline of -1.4% in the last week, IPCA Laboratories has delivered a 19.34% return over the past six months and an impressive 38.04% year-to-date return. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹38,982.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1708.65 and a low of ₹1041.

As of 15 Nov, 2024, the consensus among 12 analysts covering the company indicates a favorable outlook, with 3 analysts recommending 'Sell', 2 'Hold', 4 'Buy', and 3 'Strong Buy'. The general consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', reflecting confidence in IPCA Laboratories' growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPCA Laboratories Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2354.9 2092.63 +12.53% 2033.96 +15.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 509.84 487.87 +4.5% 425.87 +19.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 100.35 98.89 +1.48% 90.34 +11.08% Total Operating Expense 2013.77 1798.8 +11.95% 1803.03 +11.69% Operating Income 341.13 293.83 +16.1% 230.93 +47.72% Net Income Before Taxes 344.83 290.39 +18.75% 225.36 +53.01% Net Income 229.48 192.24 +19.37% 145.06 +58.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.05 7.58 +19.39% 5.72 +58.22%

