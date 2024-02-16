Hello User
IPCA Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.8% YOY

Livemint

IPCA Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 32.79% YoY & profit increased by 66.8% YoY

IPCA Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live

IPCA Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.79% & the profit increased by 66.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.93% and the profit increased by 24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.79% q-o-q & increased by 44.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.39% q-o-q & increased by 55.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.99 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 64.51% Y-o-Y.

IPCA Laboratories has delivered -5.78% return in the last 1 week, 29.79% return in last 6 months and 3.73% YTD return.

Currently the IPCA Laboratories has a market cap of 29295.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1263.95 & 669.8 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

IPCA Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2052.862033.96+0.93%1546+32.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total459.04425.87+7.79%318.44+44.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization99.590.34+10.14%66.57+49.47%
Total Operating Expense1821.031803.03+1%1396.71+30.38%
Operating Income231.83230.93+0.39%149.29+55.29%
Net Income Before Taxes288.89225.36+28.19%169.34+70.6%
Net Income179.88145.06+24%107.84+66.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.995.72+22.24%4.25+64.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹179.88Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2052.86Cr

