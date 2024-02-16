IPCA Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.8% YOY

IPCA Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.79% & the profit increased by 66.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.93% and the profit increased by 24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.79% q-o-q & increased by 44.15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.39% q-o-q & increased by 55.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.99 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 64.51% Y-o-Y.

IPCA Laboratories has delivered -5.78% return in the last 1 week, 29.79% return in last 6 months and 3.73% YTD return.

Currently the IPCA Laboratories has a market cap of ₹29295.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1263.95 & ₹669.8 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

IPCA Laboratories Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2052.86 2033.96 +0.93% 1546 +32.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 459.04 425.87 +7.79% 318.44 +44.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 99.5 90.34 +10.14% 66.57 +49.47% Total Operating Expense 1821.03 1803.03 +1% 1396.71 +30.38% Operating Income 231.83 230.93 +0.39% 149.29 +55.29% Net Income Before Taxes 288.89 225.36 +28.19% 169.34 +70.6% Net Income 179.88 145.06 +24% 107.84 +66.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.99 5.72 +22.24% 4.25 +64.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹179.88Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2052.86Cr

