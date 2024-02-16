IPCA Laboratories Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.8% YOY

IPCA Laboratories declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 32.79% & the profit increased by 66.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.93% and the profit increased by 24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.79% q-o-q & increased by 44.15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.39% q-o-q & increased by 55.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.99 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 64.51% Y-o-Y.
IPCA Laboratories has delivered -5.78% return in the last 1 week, 29.79% return in last 6 months and 3.73% YTD return.
Currently the IPCA Laboratories has a market cap of ₹29295.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1263.95 & ₹669.8 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
IPCA Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2052.86
|2033.96
|+0.93%
|1546
|+32.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|459.04
|425.87
|+7.79%
|318.44
|+44.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|99.5
|90.34
|+10.14%
|66.57
|+49.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|1821.03
|1803.03
|+1%
|1396.71
|+30.38%
|Operating Income
|231.83
|230.93
|+0.39%
|149.29
|+55.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|288.89
|225.36
|+28.19%
|169.34
|+70.6%
|Net Income
|179.88
|145.06
|+24%
|107.84
|+66.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.99
|5.72
|+22.24%
|4.25
|+64.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹179.88Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2052.86Cr
