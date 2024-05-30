IPCA Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 22.12% YOY

IPCA Laboratories Q4 Results Live : IPCA Laboratories announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The company reported a 34.49% increase in revenue year-over-year, but saw a 22.12% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparisons show a 0.97% decline in revenue and a significant 66.87% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 1.52% sequentially and by 42.37% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 62.45% quarter-over-quarter and 21.93% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹5.85, marking a 94.06% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, IPCA Laboratories delivered -1.86% return in the last week, 15.45% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 16.25%.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹32,829.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1374.6 & ₹685.8 respectively.

Analysts covering IPCA Laboratories have mixed opinions, with 3 analysts rating it as Strong Sell, 2 as Sell, 3 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Hold.

IPCA Laboratories Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2033.01 2052.86 -0.97% 1511.63 +34.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 466.01 459.04 +1.52% 327.33 +42.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 98.13 99.5 -1.38% 69.54 +41.11% Total Operating Expense 1945.96 1821.03 +6.86% 1400.13 +38.98% Operating Income 87.05 231.83 -62.45% 111.5 -21.93% Net Income Before Taxes 76.6 288.89 -73.48% 129.44 -40.82% Net Income 59.59 179.88 -66.87% 76.52 -22.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.85 6.99 -16.27% 3.02 +94.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹59.59Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2033.01Cr

