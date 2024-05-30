IPCA Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 22.12% YOY

IPCA Laboratories Q4 Results Live : IPCA Laboratories announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The company reported a 34.49% increase in revenue year-over-year, but saw a 22.12% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparisons show a 0.97% decline in revenue and a significant 66.87% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 1.52% sequentially and by 42.37% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, declining by 62.45% quarter-over-quarter and 21.93% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹5.85, marking a 94.06% increase from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, IPCA Laboratories delivered -1.86% return in the last week, 15.45% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 16.25%.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹32,829.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1374.6 & ₹685.8 respectively.
Analysts covering IPCA Laboratories have mixed opinions, with 3 analysts rating it as Strong Sell, 2 as Sell, 3 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Hold.
IPCA Laboratories Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2033.01
|2052.86
|-0.97%
|1511.63
|+34.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|466.01
|459.04
|+1.52%
|327.33
|+42.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|98.13
|99.5
|-1.38%
|69.54
|+41.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|1945.96
|1821.03
|+6.86%
|1400.13
|+38.98%
|Operating Income
|87.05
|231.83
|-62.45%
|111.5
|-21.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76.6
|288.89
|-73.48%
|129.44
|-40.82%
|Net Income
|59.59
|179.88
|-66.87%
|76.52
|-22.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.85
|6.99
|-16.27%
|3.02
|+94.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹59.59Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2033.01Cr
