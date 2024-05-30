Hello User
IPCA Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 22.12% YOY

IPCA Laboratories Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 22.12% YOY

Livemint

IPCA Laboratories Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.49% YoY & profit decreasedby 22.12% YoY

IPCA Laboratories Q4 Results Live

IPCA Laboratories Q4 Results Live : IPCA Laboratories announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The company reported a 34.49% increase in revenue year-over-year, but saw a 22.12% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparisons show a 0.97% decline in revenue and a significant 66.87% decrease in profit from the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 1.52% sequentially and by 42.37% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 62.45% quarter-over-quarter and 21.93% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 5.85, marking a 94.06% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, IPCA Laboratories delivered -1.86% return in the last week, 15.45% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 16.25%.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 32,829.33 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1374.6 & 685.8 respectively.

Analysts covering IPCA Laboratories have mixed opinions, with 3 analysts rating it as Strong Sell, 2 as Sell, 3 as Hold, 4 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024, was to Hold.

IPCA Laboratories Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2033.012052.86-0.97%1511.63+34.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total466.01459.04+1.52%327.33+42.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization98.1399.5-1.38%69.54+41.11%
Total Operating Expense1945.961821.03+6.86%1400.13+38.98%
Operating Income87.05231.83-62.45%111.5-21.93%
Net Income Before Taxes76.6288.89-73.48%129.44-40.82%
Net Income59.59179.88-66.87%76.52-22.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.856.99-16.27%3.02+94.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹59.59Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2033.01Cr

