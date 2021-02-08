IPO-bound Grofers’ loss balloons in FY20, revenue doubles

E-grocer Grofers ' net loss ballooned by 42% to ₹637.4 crore in 2019-20 compared to ₹448 crore in the preceding year, even as its revenue more than doubled to ₹176.7 crore during the same period.

In 2018-19, Grofers reported revenue of ₹83.6 crore.

The firm’s expenses also rose by 53% to ₹814.2 crore from ₹531.6 crore in the preceding year, according to documents sourced from business information platform Tofler.

Grofers, which was earlier looking at overall profitability by 2020, deferred its plans to achieve the target in 2021. However, the firm has advanced its plan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by this year-end.

Grofer’s larger rival BigBasket, run by Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd, saw its revenue grow to ₹3,818 crore in FY20 from ₹2,802 crore in FY19. BigBasket’s losses also jumped to ₹709 crore from ₹562 crore during the same period.

Grofers co-founder and chief executive Albinder Dhindsa in a recent interview said that the company is looking to make acquisitions in the technology products space and is evaluating e-commerce-specific technology products as it builds more efficient supply chains.

“We are evaluating businesses we could acquire that help enhance the intangible benefits customers are looking for, that is relevant product offerings, convenience and, of course, peace of mind," Dhindsa said in an interaction in January.

At present, private labels currently form almost 42% of its revenue, and it plans to invest $15 million in this category. Grofers expects private labels to fetch almost 60% of revenues by FY23.

With the ongoing pandemic which struck last year, Grofers ended 2020, with close to 12,000 store partners as compared to 7000 partners pre-covid.

The company also added close to 10,000 sq. ft of warehousing space during the year. The ramp-up in warehousing has helped Grofers make express deliveries in two hours, Dhindsa said.

Its sales volume grew 80% in 2020, and it is now present in 38 cities, the company said.

