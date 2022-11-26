IPO-bound OYO's margin improve 8 times despite net loss of 333 crore

As per a source close to the company, "The ongoing third quarter will be the most important one to watch for OYO's performance as it's the peak season for travel in India and some of the other geographies OYO operates in. The company will need to show another quarter of growing EBITDA for the market to start judging if this performance trajectory is sustainable. This will be the most important parameter if the company does decide to launch its IPO in the first quarter of 2023. The overall market will also need to be conducive towards growth stocks which seem to be out of favour currently."