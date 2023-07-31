comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 15:56:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 4.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 266 3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.6 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,651.1 0.38%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRB Infra Q1 Results: Net profit declines 63% to 133 crore on lower income, toll collection up 18% YoY
Back

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) reported a decline of 63 per cent in net profit at 133.67 crore, compared to 363.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The fall in profit was dragged by lower income during the quarter-under-review. The company's total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal also declined to 1,745.47 crore, compared to 1,995.40 crore a year ago.

The company witnessed an aggregate toll collection growth of 18 per cent year-on-year for the quarter under review in the assets under IRB Infra portfolio and the assets under IRB Infrastructure Trust. The toll collection for the April-June quarter stood at 1,183 crore, compared to 1,000 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

IRB Infra bagged the TOT concession for Jawaharlal Nehru outer ring road project in Telangana for the concession period of 30 years. The concession agreement has been executed with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority. With the project, the company’s share in the TOT market went up to 37 per cent of the total TOT projects awarded - the largest by any private player in India.

The company also executed the concession agreement for Rs.2,132 crore Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT Project in Gujarat. It is in process of achieving financial closures for Hyderabad ORR TOT project and Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project and is in advance stages.

“We continue to witness robust momentum in toll collection. Recently added projects of Hyderabad ORR TOT and Samakhiyali to Santalpur BOT project are set to commence during Q2 and will meaningfully contribute to both, toll collection as well as construction segment, from Q3 onwards,'' said Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited.

‘’We have traditionally witnessed higher levels of activity in the second half for both our segments which gives us confidence that we will further build upon this performance in the second half of the financial year,'' add Mhaiskar.

On July 31, shares of IRB Infra settled 0.68 per cent lower at 26.48 apiece on the BSE.

 

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 07:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout