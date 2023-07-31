IRB Infrastructure Developers announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) reported a decline of 63 per cent in net profit at ₹133.67 crore, compared to ₹363.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The fall in profit was dragged by lower income during the quarter-under-review. The company's total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal also declined to ₹1,745.47 crore, compared to ₹1,995.40 crore a year ago.

