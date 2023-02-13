IRB Infra Q3 PAT doubles to 141 Cr, robust growth seen in toll revenue

Commenting on the Q3FY23 Financial Results, Shri Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company said, “In addition to a strong financial performance, the quarter witnessed meaningful achievements on the business front as well. We received appointed date from UPEIDA for Ganga Expressway project and accordingly the construction activity on project has commenced. Subsequently we received 1st tranche of investment towards firm 49% commitment from the GIC Affiliates in this project. Also, another BOT Asset under Private InvIT completed its debt refinancing successfully to save on interest cost and generate surplus cash. With this we have completed refinancing of 3 BOT assets over last two quarters leading to sizeable cash savings." He further added, “Selecting projects in economically strong states has paid rich dividends. This is visible from the continued Y-o-Y as well as M-o-M robust growth witnessed in the Toll revenue across the projects."

