IRB Infra reports a 36% jump in toll collection for January 2023

IRB Infra set the record for the division of the company's equity shares earlier this week. The board has established February 22 as the record date for evaluating the eligibility of shareholders for stock split. The shares will be divided at a 10:1 ratio. IRB Infra will divide its one equity share into ten equity shares as a result. Each share now has a face value of Rs. 10. The face value of each share will be decreased to Re 1 once the split goes into effect.