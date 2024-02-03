Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRB Infrastructure Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 32.59% YOY

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 32.59% YOY

Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 30.01% YoY & profit increased by 32.59% YoY

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live

IRB Infrastructure Developers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.01% & the profit increased by 32.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.81% and the profit increased by 95.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.45% q-o-q & increased by 8.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.01% q-o-q & increased by 16.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.31 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 32.48% Y-o-Y.

IRB Infrastructure Developers has delivered 32.45% return in the last 1 week, 153.31% return in last 6 months and 56.68% YTD return.

Currently the IRB Infrastructure Developers has a market cap of 39313.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of 69.6 & 22.5 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 0.1. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024:

IRB Infrastructure Developers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1968.541745+12.81%1514.14+30.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total106.47108.04-1.45%97.86+8.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization251.31232.69+8%215.03+16.87%
Total Operating Expense1350.381183.06+14.14%984.59+37.15%
Operating Income618.16561.93+10.01%529.55+16.73%
Net Income Before Taxes243.48181.57+34.1%205.98+18.2%
Net Income187.4295.75+95.75%141.36+32.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.310.16+93.75%0.23+32.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹187.42Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1968.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.