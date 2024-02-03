IRB Infrastructure Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 32.59% YOY

IRB Infrastructure Developers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.01% & the profit increased by 32.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.81% and the profit increased by 95.75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.45% q-o-q & increased by 8.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.01% q-o-q & increased by 16.73% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.31 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 32.48% Y-o-Y.

IRB Infrastructure Developers has delivered 32.45% return in the last 1 week, 153.31% return in last 6 months and 56.68% YTD return.

Currently the IRB Infrastructure Developers has a market cap of ₹39313.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹69.6 & ₹22.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 03 Feb, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The consensus recommendation as on 03 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹0.1. The record date for the dividend is 08 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 08 Feb, 2024: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IRB Infrastructure Developers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1968.54 1745 +12.81% 1514.14 +30.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 106.47 108.04 -1.45% 97.86 +8.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 251.31 232.69 +8% 215.03 +16.87% Total Operating Expense 1350.38 1183.06 +14.14% 984.59 +37.15% Operating Income 618.16 561.93 +10.01% 529.55 +16.73% Net Income Before Taxes 243.48 181.57 +34.1% 205.98 +18.2% Net Income 187.42 95.75 +95.75% 141.36 +32.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.31 0.16 +93.75% 0.23 +32.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹187.42Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1968.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!