IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.12% YOY

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 Results Live : IRB Infrastructure Developers declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.24% & the profit increased by 45.12% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.71% and the profit increased by 0.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.98% q-o-q & increased by 17.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 14.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.31 for Q4 which increased by 43.95% Y-o-Y.
IRB Infrastructure Developers has delivered -4.21% return in the last 1 week, 88.71% return in the last 6 months and 58.97% YTD return.
Currently, IRB Infrastructure Developers has a market cap of ₹39887.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹73.1 & ₹24.95 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1. The record date for the dividend is 15 May, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 15 May, 2024.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2061.24
|1968.54
|+4.71%
|1619.98
|+27.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.85
|106.47
|-9.98%
|81.53
|+17.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|274.23
|251.31
|+9.12%
|222.13
|+23.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|1445.61
|1350.38
|+7.05%
|1083.38
|+33.44%
|Operating Income
|615.63
|618.16
|-0.41%
|536.6
|+14.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|309.02
|243.48
|+26.92%
|205.5
|+50.38%
|Net Income
|188.88
|187.42
|+0.78%
|130.15
|+45.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.31
|0.31
|-0%
|0.22
|+43.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹188.88Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2061.24Cr
