Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.12% YOY

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.12% YOY

Livemint

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.24% YoY & profit increased by 45.12% YoY

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 Results Live

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 Results Live : IRB Infrastructure Developers declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.24% & the profit increased by 45.12% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.71% and the profit increased by 0.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.98% q-o-q & increased by 17.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 14.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.31 for Q4 which increased by 43.95% Y-o-Y.

IRB Infrastructure Developers has delivered -4.21% return in the last 1 week, 88.71% return in the last 6 months and 58.97% YTD return.

Currently, IRB Infrastructure Developers has a market cap of 39887.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 73.1 & 24.95 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 0.1. The record date for the dividend is 15 May, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 15 May, 2024.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2061.241968.54+4.71%1619.98+27.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.85106.47-9.98%81.53+17.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization274.23251.31+9.12%222.13+23.46%
Total Operating Expense1445.611350.38+7.05%1083.38+33.44%
Operating Income615.63618.16-0.41%536.6+14.73%
Net Income Before Taxes309.02243.48+26.92%205.5+50.38%
Net Income188.88187.42+0.78%130.15+45.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.310.31-0%0.22+43.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹188.88Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2061.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.