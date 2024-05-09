IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 45.12% YOY

IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 Results Live : IRB Infrastructure Developers declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.24% & the profit increased by 45.12% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.71% and the profit increased by 0.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.98% q-o-q & increased by 17.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 14.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.31 for Q4 which increased by 43.95% Y-o-Y.

IRB Infrastructure Developers has delivered -4.21% return in the last 1 week, 88.71% return in the last 6 months and 58.97% YTD return.

Currently, IRB Infrastructure Developers has a market cap of ₹39887.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹73.1 & ₹24.95 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.1. The record date for the dividend is 15 May, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 15 May, 2024.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2061.24 1968.54 +4.71% 1619.98 +27.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.85 106.47 -9.98% 81.53 +17.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 274.23 251.31 +9.12% 222.13 +23.46% Total Operating Expense 1445.61 1350.38 +7.05% 1083.38 +33.44% Operating Income 615.63 618.16 -0.41% 536.6 +14.73% Net Income Before Taxes 309.02 243.48 +26.92% 205.5 +50.38% Net Income 188.88 187.42 +0.78% 130.15 +45.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.31 0.31 -0% 0.22 +43.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹188.88Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2061.24Cr

