IRB Infrastructure Q2 consolidated PAT rises 102% to 85 crore

“We witnessed robust growth in toll collections Y-o-Y, even as monsoons kept the construction segment soft during the quarter. Overall, a strong movement on business front included Ganga Expressway receiving appointed date to commence construction activity, GIC’s equity funding for the project, shareholder’s nod for Vadodara Kim HAM project getting transferred to the Public InvIT, compensation for revenue loss during farmers agitations, etc. have been much encouraging for us," said Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman & managing director.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}