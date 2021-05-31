OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >IRB InvIT FY21 profit rises 5% to 181 crore

NEW DELHI : IRB InvIT, the country's first listed infrastructure investment trust, on Friday reported a 4.71% increase in consolidated profit to 180.84 crore for the financial year 2020-21.      

It had clocked a consolidated profit after income tax of 172.69 crore for the financial year 2019-20, IRB InvIT said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Consolidated total income and gains during 2020-21 stood at 1,160.88 crore as against 1,270.09 crore in the previous financial year.

Total expenses were 980.06 crore, compared to 1,097.26 crore a year ago.

It did not provide consolidated quarterly figures.      

"The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India has caused significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity," the company said.    

IRB InvIT Fund is the trust settled by its sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, and is registered under the Sebi (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014.       

The trust, set up to own, operate and maintain portfolio of toll road concessions, is managing seven operational road assets across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout