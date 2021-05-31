IRB InvIT FY21 profit rises 5% to 181 crore

IRB InvIT's consolidated total income and gains during 2020-21 stood at ₹1,160.88 crore as against ₹1,270.09 crore in the previous financial year

NEW DELHI : IRB InvIT, the country's first listed infrastructure investment trust, on Friday reported a 4.71% increase in consolidated profit to ₹180.84 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

Consolidated total income and gains during 2020-21 stood at ₹1,160.88 crore as against ₹1,270.09 crore in the previous financial year.

Total expenses were ₹980.06 crore, compared to ₹1,097.26 crore a year ago.

It did not provide consolidated quarterly figures.

"The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India has caused significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity," the company said.

IRB InvIT Fund is the trust settled by its sponsor, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, and is registered under the Sebi (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014.

The trust, set up to own, operate and maintain portfolio of toll road concessions, is managing seven operational road assets across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.