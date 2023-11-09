Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ircon International Q2 results: Net profit increases by 44% to 251 crore

Ircon International Q2 results: Net profit increases by 44% to 251 crore

Ircon International Q2 results: Net profit increases to 251 crore

IRCON International reported a 40% rise in its net profit to 251 crore in the September quarter of FY24

Ircon International Q2 result: Navratna company reported a 44% rise in its net profit to 250.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24, against a net profit of 174.2 crore in the year ago period.

Its consolidated total income increased to 3,136.3 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal from 2,305.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The total order book of the company stood at 32,152 crore as on September 30, according to its BSE filing. IRCON is engaged in the railways and highways sectors andd come under Ministry of Railways.

(Refresh for updates)

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 05:09 PM IST
