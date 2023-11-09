Ircon International Q2 results: Net profit increases by 44% to ₹251 crore
Ircon International Q2 results: Net profit increases to ₹251 crore
Ircon International Q2 results: Net profit increases to ₹251 crore
Ircon International Q2 result: Navratna company reported a 44% rise in its net profit to ₹250.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24, against a net profit of ₹174.2 crore in the year ago period.
Its consolidated total income increased to ₹3,136.3 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal from ₹2,305.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The total order book of the company stood at ₹32,152 crore as on September 30, according to its BSE filing. IRCON is engaged in the railways and highways sectors andd come under Ministry of Railways.
(Refresh for updates)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.