Ircon International Q2 results: Net profit increases to 251 crore

Ircon International Q2 result: Navratna company reported a 44% rise in its net profit to ₹250.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24, against a net profit of ₹174.2 crore in the year ago period.

Its consolidated total income increased to ₹3,136.3 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal from ₹2,305.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The total order book of the company stood at ₹32,152 crore as on September 30, according to its BSE filing. IRCON is engaged in the railways and highways sectors andd come under Ministry of Railways.