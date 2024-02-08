IRCON International Q3 Results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹244 crore, revenue up 23% YoY; dividend declared
- IRCON International Q3 Results:
IRCON International Q3 Results: IRCON International announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 29 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹244 crore, compared to ₹190 crore in the year-ago period.
