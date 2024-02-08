Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRCON International Q3 Results: Net profit rises 29% to 244 crore, revenue up 23% YoY; dividend declared

IRCON International Q3 Results: Net profit rises 29% to 244 crore, revenue up 23% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

  • IRCON International Q3 Results:

IRCON International's net profit came in at 244 crore

IRCON International Q3 Results: IRCON International announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 29 per cent in its consolidated net profit at 244 crore, compared to 190 crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
