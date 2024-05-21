Ircon International Q4 results: Net profit down 3.8% YoY to ₹247 crore, announces dividend of ₹1.30
Ircon International Q4 results: The engineering and construction company posted a marginal 3.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹246.8 crore for the March quarter from ₹256.49 crore in the same period a year ago.
Indian Railway Construction International Limited or IRCON International, which is the Indian engineering & construction corporation under the Railways Ministry, announced its financial results on Tuesday for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024.