Ircon International Q4 results: The engineering and construction company posted a marginal 3.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 246.8 crore for the March quarter from ₹ 256.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

Indian Railway Construction International Limited or IRCON International, which is the Indian engineering & construction corporation under the Railways Ministry, announced its financial results on Tuesday for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The engineering and construction company posted a marginal 3.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹246.8 crore for the March quarter from ₹256.49 crore same period a year ago.

Whereas, the company reported an overall 19 per cent increase in net profit to ₹929 crore for the year-ended FY24.

Ircon International Q4 FY24 operating performance On the other hand, consolidated revenue for the operations for the March quarter (Q4 FY24) also declined a per cent to ₹3,742.71 crore versus ₹3,780.66 crore last year same period.

The company's EBITDA reached ₹424 crore, marking a 14.7 per cent increase from ₹370 crore in Q4FY23. This growth reflects the company's improving financial health and operational efficiency. Additionally, the EBITDA margin was recorded at 10.9 per cent, indicating a stable profitability ratio and efficient cost management during the period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the fourth quarter of FY24, the total income was ₹3,894 crore, slightly down from ₹3,954 crore in the same period the previous year, Q4FY23.

As of March 31, 2024, the total order book stands at ₹27,208 crore. This amount is distributed across various sectors, with the railways sector accounting for the largest portion at ₹21,158 crore. The highways sector follows with orders totaling ₹5,964 crore. Additionally, other sectors contribute ₹86 crore to the overall order book.

The company also recommended final dividend of ₹1.30 per equity share on the face value of ₹2 per share. “BoD has recommended final dividend of Rs.1.30 per equity share on the face value of Rs.2 per share subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). This final dividend is in addition to interim dividends of Rs.1.80 per equity share, as declared and paid earlier in FY24," IRCON said in the filing.

Ircon International share price closed Tuesday's trading session in green, up by 5.65 per cent at ₹289 per share, against previous close at ₹273.55 on Friday last week.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!