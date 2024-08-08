IRCON Q1 results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹224 crore, revenue falls 17% to ₹2,287 crore

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Aug 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Ircon International Q1 results: Net profit rises 19% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>224 crore, revenue falls 17% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,287 crore.
IRCON International, on Thursday, posted an increase in its consolidated net profit increased by 19% to 224 crore, up from 187.36 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations was 2,287 crore, which represents a 17% decline from 2,763.84 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

 

 

 

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 06:28 PM IST
