Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRCON Q1 results: Net profit rises 19% to 224 crore, revenue falls 17% to 2,287 crore

Vaamanaa Sethi

Ircon International Q1 results: Net profit rises 19% to 224 crore, revenue falls 17% to 2,287 crore.

IRCON International, on Thursday, posted an increase in its consolidated net profit increased by 19% to 224 crore, up from 187.36 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations was 2,287 crore, which represents a 17% decline from 2,763.84 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

