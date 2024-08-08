IRCON International, on Thursday, posted an increase in its consolidated net profit increased by 19% to ₹224 crore, up from ₹187.36 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations was ₹2,287 crore, which represents a 17% decline from ₹2,763.84 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

