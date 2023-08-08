comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.2 -0.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 -0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 0.3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.45 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 0.89%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IRCON Q1 Results: Net profit rises 30% to 187 crore, revenue up 36% YoY
Back

IRCON Q1 Results: IRCON International released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 8, reporting a rise of 29.6 per cent in net profit at 187 crore, compared to 144.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-run engineering and construction firm's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 2,712.2 crore, reporting a growth of 35.7 per cent, compared to 2,001.9 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the railway PSU's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at 208.8 crore, reporting a growth of 31.2 per cent, compared to 159 crore in the year-ago period. The margin stood at 7.8 per cent, compared to 8 per cent year-on-year.

Shares of IRCON International settled 1.12 per cent at 230.25 apiece on the BSE.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 06:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout