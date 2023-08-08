IRCON Q1 Results: Net profit rises 30% to ₹187 crore, revenue up 36% YoY1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:13 PM IST
IRCON Q1 Results: IRCON International released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 8, reporting a rise of 29.6 per cent in net profit at ₹187 crore, compared to ₹144.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-run engineering and construction firm's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹2,712.2 crore, reporting a growth of 35.7 per cent, compared to ₹2,001.9 crore in the year-ago period.