IRCON Q1 Results: IRCON International released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 8, reporting a rise of 29.6 per cent in net profit at ₹187 crore, compared to ₹144.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-run engineering and construction firm's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹2,712.2 crore, reporting a growth of 35.7 per cent, compared to ₹2,001.9 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the railway PSU's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at ₹208.8 crore, reporting a growth of 31.2 per cent, compared to ₹159 crore in the year-ago period. The margin stood at 7.8 per cent, compared to 8 per cent year-on-year.

Shares of IRCON International settled 1.12 per cent at ₹230.25 apiece on the BSE.

