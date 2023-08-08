Hello User
Next Story
IRCON Q1 Results: Net profit rises 30% to 187 crore, revenue up 36% YoY

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:13 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • IRCON Q1 Results: The state-run engineering and construction firm's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 2,712.2 crore, reporting a growth of 35.7 per cent, compared to 2,001.9 crore in the year-ago period.

IRCON reported a net profit of 187 crore in June quarter

IRCON Q1 Results: IRCON International released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 8, reporting a rise of 29.6 per cent in net profit at 187 crore, compared to 144.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-run engineering and construction firm's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 2,712.2 crore, reporting a growth of 35.7 per cent, compared to 2,001.9 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the railway PSU's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter came in at 208.8 crore, reporting a growth of 31.2 per cent, compared to 159 crore in the year-ago period. The margin stood at 7.8 per cent, compared to 8 per cent year-on-year.

The total order book during the June quarter stood at Rs.32,486 crore, out of which railways accounted for 23,613 crore, highways for 6,906 crore, and others accounted for 1,967 crore.

Shares of IRCON International settled 1.12 per cent at 230.25 apiece on the BSE.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 06:13 PM IST
