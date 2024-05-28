The final dividend declared is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹ 2.50 per share, which is 125% of the paid-up share capital declared by the Board of Directors in the month of November 2023.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Tuesday, recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The final dividend declared by the Indian public sector undertaking is 200 per cent of the paid-up share capital and is subject to the shareholders' approval.

“Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.4/- per share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24l@200% of the paid-up share capital, subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting," the firm said in an exchange filing.

The final dividend declared is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, which is 125% of the paid-up share capital declared by the Board of Directors in the month of November 2023.

IRCTC Q4 results IRCTC announced a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹284 crore, reflecting a 1.8 per cent increase from the ₹278 crore reported in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consolidated revenue from operations for the reported quarter was ₹1,155 crore, compared to ₹965 crore in the same period last year. This represents a year-over-year increase of 19.7 per cent.

At the operational level, EBITDA increased by 11.6 per cent year-over-year to ₹362.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹324.6 crore. The EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter was 31.4 per cent, compared to 33.6 per cent in the same period of the previous fiscal year. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's net profit decreased by 5% sequentially compared to the ₹300 crore reported in the October-December quarter. Conversely, revenue increased by 3.2% compared to ₹1,118.30 crore reported in Q3FY24.

The shares of IRCTC closed 1.60 percent down on the BSE at ₹1,082.70 on Tuesday, May 28, ahead of the announcement of fourth-quarter results.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!